Two Solomon Islands students in Fiji test positive for COVID-19

According to an executive member of the Solomon Islands Students Association (SISA), both students were tested this week.

“The two students were tested Monday this week, and their results came back positive.

“Their second test on Tuesday also returned positive. Therefore, both students are now confirmed to be infected,” the senior student who wants his name withheld told this paper from Suva last night.

He said those two students were renting a home at Nasese just near the Laucala campus.

Their rented home also accommodates students from Fiji and Vanuatu, one report reaching the Solomon Star last night said.

“Now, they’re locked down where they rented and being monitored there,” the SISA executive member confirmed.

However, he said those two students are asymptomatic, meaning they’re not feeling unwell though they have the virus.

He said more tested outcome of our students’ result will be released later.

Photo file Caption: USP Laucala Campus in Suva, Fiji