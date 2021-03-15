Wallis Covid-19 cases soar to 178

The territory is under lockdown while vaccinations are being rolled out.

Six patients are in hospital, including one in intensive care.

The first person to test positive in the community was flown out for care in New Caledonia

Wallis and Futuna had been in a travel bubble with New Caledonia, which is also under a two-week lockdown as the virus has been found in 33 people.

Until 6 March, the two territories were the only French-administered areas without Covid-19 community transmission.