The Fijian health ministry said the two women, aged 49 and 58, arrived on flight NZ-492 on the December 24.

The ministry said they were asymptomatic and well when they arrived.

The pair tested positive for the coronavirus after undergoing final tests before they left the country's mandatory isolation facility in Nadi.

The two women have since been moved to an isolation ward at a hospital in Lautoka.

Photo Fiji MOH Caption: Lautoka Hospital