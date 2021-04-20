Worker at Auckland Airport tests positive, plus one historical case

In a statement, the ministry said the usual protocol of isolating the case, interviewing them and tracing their contacts and movements was under way.

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community today.

The ministry said more information would be provided later today and the case would be included in tomorrow's totals.

The historical case was a recent returnee from Somalia via UAE who was tested on day 12 of their stay, but was considered recovered, the ministry said.

With 17 previous cases recovering, total active cases was 86. Total confirmed cases was 2241.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 49 historical cases, out of a total of 425 cases.

On Monday, 3252 tests were processed for a seven-day rolling average of 4254.

Yesterday two new cases of Covid-19 in MIQ were reported - both in arrivals from India before travel from there was suspended.

One was part of a bubble with two previously reported cases and had been transferred to a quarantine facility on 4 April. The other had contact with a confirmed case while in transit and had been transferred to a quarantine facility, the ministry said.

Photo file RNZ Pacific