‘Young Rock’ star Uli Latukefu to reunite with Dwayne Johnson in DC’s ‘Black Adam’

Following a promise that the DC Universe would never be the same at August’s DC FanDome event, the film added One Night in Miami star Aldis Hodge to its boisterous cast. Shortly thereafter, cinematic legend Pierce Brosnan joined the cast as Dr. Fate. Now, as first reported by Deadline, Young Rock star Uli Latukefu is the latest name to join the cast of the DC film.

At the time of this writing, Latukefu’s role is being kept under wraps. However, he joins the likes of Quintessa Swindell and Noah Centineo as young stars looking to capture their superhero moment in the highly-anticipated film.

Black Adam serves as a passion project of sorts for Dwayne Johnson. Since signing on to play the character back in 2007, The Rock’s film has hit several bumps in the road. However, with DC Films, New Line Cinema, and Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions finally getting on the same page with the film, production will finally begin in just a few short weeks. Run All Night helmer Jaume Collet-Serra will direct the film. Additionally, the infamous Justice Society of America will appear on the big screen for the first time.

Uli Latukefu currently portrays a young Dwayne Johnson in the NBC series Young Rock. The Australian performer was handpicked by the former 6-time WWE Champion to play the college-aged version of himself in the biographical series. Additionally, Latukefu is known for starring in films and TV shows like Marco Polo and Devil’s Playground. He will next appear in Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins opposite Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss.