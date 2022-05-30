Actress Patricia Brake dies aged 79 after long illness

Her agent Scott Marshall Partners said Brake would be "sadly missed" by her friends, family, colleagues and fans.

Brake's 60-year career saw her play roles in television soaps Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders.

But she was best known to viewers in the 1970s for her role in Porridge.

Brake played Ingrid, the daughter of Ronnie Barker's Norman Stanley Fletcher and she reprised the same role in Going Straight, alongside Richard Beckinsale and Nicholas Lyndhurst.

Over the years, she had roles in Midsomer Murders, Doctors, Casualty, Holby City, 2point4 Children and Eldorado.