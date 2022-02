"I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!" the star wrote on Instagram.

Tuesday's ceremony will mark the singer's return to the stage where, in 2011, she gave a career-changing performance of Someone Like You.

While in the UK, Adele will also give Graham Norton her first interview since postponing her 12-week Las Vegas run.

"I'm looking forward to it," she said of her chat show appearance, adding: "Oh, and Rich sends his love."