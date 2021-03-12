Adele finalises divorce with joint custody of son

The Brit and Grammy-winner separated from the charity boss in April 2019.

Now, documents obtained by the PA news agency have confirmed the pair will share custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo.

Much of the divorce settlement, which was arranged through mediation, remains confidential and neither party will be paying spousal support.

Adele gave birth to the couple's son in 2012, and later married the former investment banker in secret after dating for years.

She referred to him as "my husband" during a Grammys acceptance speech in early 2017, but court documents show the pair were wed in 2018.

They announced their separation in 2019, saying they were "committed to raising their son together lovingly". Divorce papers were filed in September that year.

A representative for the singer, who is currently working on new music, previously said: "As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Adele, whose hit singles include Hello, Someone Like You and Chasing Pavements, was recently named the UK's best-selling female album artist of the century.

In October, she joked about her recent weight loss and told fans "my album's not finished" as she hosted the US comedy show Saturday Night Live.

"I know I look really, really different since you last saw me," said the 32-year-old, as she took to the stage.

"But actually, because of all the Covid restrictions...I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me," she joked. "And this is the half I chose."