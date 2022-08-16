Anne Heche organs donated as actress is taken off life support

A representative for the late star confirmed her death to the PA news agency on Sunday.

On Friday, the 53-year-old was legally declared dead after suffering a "severe anoxic brain injury" while crashing her car into a house in LA.

She had been kept on life support in case her organs could be donated.

It is not known how many or which organs will be donated but, according to NBC News, surgeons were ready to perform the implants.

In a statement, Heche's spokesperson Holly Baird said the actress was "peacefully taken off life support" after a compatible person was found to receive her donated organs,

Earlier on Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said they had concluded their investigation into Heche's crash, which had left her in a coma.

"As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case," they said in a statement.

"Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case.

"When a person suspected of a crime expires [dies], we do not present for filing consideration."

The department previously confirmed the crash was being investigated as a felony driving-under-the-influence (DUI) traffic collision after preliminary blood tests showed the presence of drugs in Heche's system.

Additional testing was required to rule out substances administered in the hospital.