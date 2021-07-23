Ansel Elgort Resurfaces on Social Media with Shaved Head

On July 19, the Divergent actor's friend S. Jordan Berman took to Instagram to share several photos, including a picture of the 27-year-old star with a newly shaven head. The series of snapshots also received a like from Elgort's girlfriend Violetta Komyshan.

The haircut appeared to be fairly recent as Berman uploaded an image of Elgort with a full head of locks just the month before.

The Baby Driver alum hasn't been active on social media for quite some time, and his account has been wiped.

In June 2020, a Twitter user who goes by the name Gabby posted a message in which she accused Elgort of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 and he was "in his 20s." She alleged she had DM'ed him two days before her 17th birthday and that she'd gotten his private Snapchat. Gabby wrote she "didn't think he'd ever see" her DM, noting she "was just a kid and was a fan" of Elgort's.

"So when it happened, instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn't want to do it, the only words that came out of his mouth were 'we need to break you in,'" she stated in a since-deleted post. "I WASN'T there in that moment mentally. I disassociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone. I was in shock. I couldn't leave. I was only 5'2 and 98 pounds. He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be. I WAS SO YOUNG AND HE KNEW THAT."