 

Avengers, Bond and Game of Thrones actress dies at 82

×

Error message

Notice: Undefined offset: 1 in domain_settings_initialize() (line 338 of /var/www/html/sites/all/modules/domain/domain.bootstrap.inc).
BY: Loop Pacific
08:47, September 11, 2020
105 reads

Actress Dame Diana Rigg, famous for roles including Emma Peel in TV series The Avengers and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 82.

Her daughter, actress Rachael Stirling, said she died of cancer, after being diagnosed in March.

"She spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession," she added.

Dame Diana also played the only woman who became Mrs James Bond.

She played Tracy, who married George Lazenby's 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Lazenby said he was "so sad" to hear of her death, while Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli also paid tribute.

     

Source: 
BBC
Tags: 
avengers
Game of Thrones star
Dame Diana Rigg dies
  • 105 reads