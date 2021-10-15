Band ready for backlash over eco-friendly world tour

It's part of a 12-point plan to cut their carbon footprint, two years after the band pledged not to tour until they could do so in a more sustainable way.

Singer Chris Martin told the BBC in his first interview about the plans that fans will be on "kinetic flooring".

"When they move, they power the concert," he said.

"And we have bicycles too that do the same thing," Martin told BBC entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson.

"The more people move, the more they're helping. You know when the frontman says, 'We need you to jump up and down'?

"When I say that, I literally really need you to jump up and down. Because if you don't, then the lights go out."