Band teases major announcement ahead of new music

Pop group Abba have teased a major announcement for next week, as fans await their first new music in 39 years.

The Swedish band launched a new website on Thursday morning titled "Abba Voyage", asking fans to register interest in a new project.

It is expected to be a long-gestating "hologram tour" that Abba initially announced in 2016.

The band are also expected to release five new songs to accompany the show.

The quartet - Agnetha Faltskog, Anna-Frid Lyngstad, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson - returned to the studio in 2018, promising two new songs later that year.

Those tracks, I Still Have Faith In You and Don't Shut Me Down, have been repeatedly delayed - and the band are now planning to release five tracks to thank fans for their patience.

     

