Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa lead Grammy nominations

Beyoncé leads the field, with nine nominations overall, including four for Black Parade, a protest anthem released at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests this summer.

Swift, with six nods, could win album of the year for a record-breaking third time with her lockdown album Folklore.

Dua Lipa also picked up six nominations for the disco-tinged Future Nostalgia.

The British star, who was named best new artist by the Grammys two years ago, was also on hand to read out some of the nominees - including best children's album and best historical album - in an online livestream.

Rapper Roddy Ricch tied with Swift and Lipa on six nominations, the majority of which recognised his hit single The Box, which spent 11 weeks at number one earlier this year.

However, there was disappointment for R&B star The Weeknd, who was completely shut out, despite having the biggest-selling album of 2020 in the US with After Hours.

The star, who is due to perform at the Super Bowl half-time show in February, had been expected to dominate the main categories, after picking up multiple awards at both the MTV VMAs and American Music Awards this year.

There was better news for Billie Eilish, who picked up multiple nominations for her single Everything I Wanted, as well as her Bond theme No Time To Die.

The 18-year-old made history earlier this year by becoming the first female artist to win all four of the Grammys main categories - best new artist, song of the year, record of the year and best album.

The nominees in those categories for 2021 are:

Record of the year

Black Parade - Beyoncé

Colors - Black Pumas

Rockstar - DaBaby ft Roddy Ricch

Say So - Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

Circles - Post Malone

Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion ft Beyoncé

Song of the year

Black Parade - Beyoncé

The Box - Roddy Ricch

Cardigan - Taylor Swift

Circles - Post Malone

Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

I Can't Breathe - H.E.R.

If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe ft Julia Michaels

Album of the year

Chilombo - Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas - Black Pumas

Everyday Life - Coldplay

Djesse vol. 3 - Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt III - Haim

Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone

Folklore - Taylor Swift

Best new artist