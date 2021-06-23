Billie Eilish sorry for mouthing anti-Asian slur in resurfaced video

In a statement on her Instagram story, the Grammy-winning singer said she was "appalled and embarrassed" by the clip.

An edited compilation video was posted to TikTok earlier this month in which she appeared to mouth an anti-Asian slur which appeared in Tyler The Creator's 2011 song Fish.

The singer, who's now 19, was also filmed speaking in different accents.

In her apology, the Billie said she was "13 or 14" in the videos and did not know at the time the slur was a derogatory term.

"I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word," she wrote.

"This song was the only time I'd ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family.

"Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry."

After the clip spread on social media, many of her fans asked for a response.

"I love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this. And this is something I want to address because I'm being labelled something that I am not," she said.

She also said footage of her imitating accents was her speaking in a "silly gibberish made up voice", something she's done since she was a child.

"It is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in no way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the slightest," she added.