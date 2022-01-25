Bob Dylan sells his master recordings to Sony Music

The deal, completed last July, includes everything from classic 1960s albums like Blonde On Blonde, up to his latest release, 2020's Rough And Rowdy Ways.

Billboard magazine says the catalogue is worth about $200m (£149m), based on annual revenues of roughly $16m (£12m).

Dylan previously sold his publishing to Universal Music for a reported $400m.

That deal covered the rights to Dylan's lyrics and compositions, which Sony had previously administered outside the US.

But the label has fought to retain the rights to Dylan's recordings, including 39 studio albums, 16 "bootleg" compilations of outtakes, and unreleased material which could be compiled and issued in the future.

The 80-year-old has also extended his recording contract with Sony's Columbia Records imprint, promising "multiple future new releases", the label said in a press release.