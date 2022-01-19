 

Buffy and Justice League director denies misconduct claims

BY: Loop Pacific
08:13, January 19, 2022
US director Joss Whedon has denied allegations of misconduct on the sets of productions like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Justice League.

Actors Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher previously claimed Whedon behaved badly towards them on the 2017 superhero movie.

In a lengthy New York magazine article published on Monday, Whedon denied having "threatened" Gadot's career.

"I don't threaten people. Who does that?" said the 57-year-old.

"English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech," added the film-maker, who took over the reins after original director Zack Snyder withdrew following a family tragedy.

He told the publication the pair argued over a scene that Gadot, who played Wonder Woman in the film, wanted cut.

He said he jokingly told her she would have to tie his body to a railway track and do it over his dead body, and that the Israeli actress had misunderstood that to mean he was threatening to tie her to a track.

But Gadot told New York Magazine there was no such misunderstanding. "I understood perfectly," she told the publication.

     

