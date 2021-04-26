Chloe Zhao, from 'outsider' to Hollywood history-maker

Chinese-born, British-educated, US-based Zhao is also up for best picture and editing for Nomadland.

She is known for her quietly compelling portraits of people, often played by non-professional actors, in the margins of society in the American West.

But her next film will be a departure - a Marvel comic blockbuster, Eternals.

With her Oscar triumph, which comes 11 years after Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win best director for The Hurt Locker, 39-year-old Zhao has been recognised as one of the most distinctive and talented film-makers to emerge in recent years.

Born in Beijing, her father was a successful steel executive and her step-mother is the well-known Chinese comedy actress Song Dandan.

In her best director acceptance speech on Sunday, Zhao said: "I've been thinking a lot lately of how I keep going when things get hard. I think it goes back to something I learned when I was a kid.

"When I was growing up in China, my Dad and I used to play this game. We would memorise classic Chinese poems and texts, and we would recite them together and try to finish each other's sentences.

'Hold on to the goodness'

"There's one that I remember so dearly, it's called the Three Character Classics. The first phrase goes... 'People at birth are inherently good.' Those six letters had such a great impact on me when I was a kid, and I still truly believe them today.

"Even though sometimes it might seem like the opposite is true, I have always found goodness in the people I met, everywhere I went in the world.

"So this is for anyone who had the faith, and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves, and to hold on to the goodness in each other, no matter how difficult is to do that.

"And this is for you. You inspire me to keep going."

Chinese praise and controversy

After she won a previous award at the Golden Globes in February, state media hailed her as "the pride of China".

But that attitude seemingly soured when a 2013 interview resurfaced in which she said she realised there were "lies everywhere" when she was growing up.

"A lot of info I received when I was younger was not true, and I became very rebellious toward my family and my background," she said.

The Chinese authorities reportedly reacted by censoring marketing and mentions of Nomadland on social media, with questions raised about the film's release in the country.

Rebellious and disillusioned, Zhao moved to England to study in Brighton at the age of 14 in the mid-1990s, despite speaking little English.

"What I remember most about her was that she loved a challenge, in a good way," Alison Withers, a former teacher at Brighton College, a boarding school, told told BBC South East Today.

"She came to a different country, a different culture, was always questioning why we did things, and just was willing to get stuck in. She was clearly very bright and picked up English terribly quickly."

Photo source BBC Caption: Chloe Zhao (left)