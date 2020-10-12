Chrissy Teigen Subtly Returns to Instagram After Pregnancy Loss

“Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I’m excited I’ll be wearing a mask so I don’t have to hear ‘mustache too?'” Kara Morehart wrote in the original tweet, which was repurposed for the Instagram post. “Finally, a giggle. Thank you,” Chrissy commented.

On September 30, Chrissy and husband John Legend revealed that they suffered a pregnancy loss after she was admitted to the hospital for severe bleeding. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

She went on to explain that she and John were calling their baby "Jack," and added, "He will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."