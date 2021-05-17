CNN's Don Lemon Announces Newly-Named Show Hours After Saying CNN Tonight 'Is No More'

The veteran journalist, who joined the network in 2006 and has hosted CNN Tonight since 2014, shared the news with viewers during Friday night's show.

"It's been really, really great. This is the last night that will be CNN Tonight With Don Lemon," said Lemon, 55. "So, I appreciate all the years of CNN Tonight With Don Lemon, but changes are coming, and I will fill you in."

Some viewers initially took his announcement to mean that he was leaving the network altogether, but Lemon later clarified on Instagram that he will remain at CNN and is just moving on to a different venture.

"So I got back down to my office after the show — everybody calm down," he said at the start of his Instagram video. "I didn't say I was leaving CNN, I just said it was the end of an era for CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. I am not leaving CNN so you will have to tune in Monday at 10 o'clock to see."

"That's it, so relax, I'm not leaving — I'm not leaving!" he concluded with a laugh.

The news anchor echoed that same sentiment in his caption, writing, "Whoa. It's not what you think. I'm not leaving CNN. Tune in at 10pE on Monday and I'll explain. Not to worry."

The following morning, Lemon shared further clarification with his fans, explaining that he'll be "back on Monday with my newly named show Don Lemon Tonight."

"Didn't mean to set the internet on fire," he wrote. "What I said last night was true. CNN Tonight with Don Lemon is no more. I'll be back on Monday with my newly named show Don Lemon Tonight. See you Monday."

Didn’t mean to set the internet on fire. What I said last night was true. CNN Tonight with Don Lemon is no more. I’ll be back on Monday with my newly named show Don Lemon Tonight. See you Monday at 10pE.