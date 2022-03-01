Coda boosts Oscar hopes with two wins

Troy Kotsur, who plays the deaf parent of a hearing teen in the film, won best supporting actor, making him the first deaf winner of an individual SAG Award.

Coda also won the main prize for best ensemble cast in a film. It is up for three awards at next month's Oscars.

Will Smith won best film actor for King Richard, and Jessica Chastain took best actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

And West Side Story's Ariana DeBose won best supporting actress, making her the first openly queer woman to win an individual film prize in the ceremony's 28-year history, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In his acceptance speech, which he also signed, Kotsur thanked Apple TV for their "authentic" casting of the film.

He joked that he had been a member of SAG since 2001 and "now I feel like I'm finally part of the family".

His co-star Marlee Matlin, who is the only deaf performer to have won an Academy Award, said she was "stunned" by Coda's ensemble success and thanked director and writer Siân Heder.

"Thank you for including deaf culture, we love you. We deaf actors have come a long way," she said.

"This validates the fact that we deaf actors can work just like anyone else. We look forward to more opportunities for deaf actors."