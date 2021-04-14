David Beckham joins Disney+ for grassroots football show

The sports star, who captained England and played for clubs including Manchester United and Real Madrid, will return to the east London pitches where he played as a child.

His mission is to help a struggling side survive in their amateur league.

Disney says the team and their community will go on "an uplifting, transformative journey of a lifetime".

Beckham said: "It is fantastic to be making Save Our Squad and to shine a light on the kind of grassroots football that I experienced growing up and which gave me so much at the start of my life in the game.

"I was so fortunate to have a long and successful playing career and now to have the opportunity to give back to these communities as a mentor is incredible.

"Developing and nurturing young talent is so important in the game and it is great to be working with Disney+ on this project."

The show will be made by production company Twenty Twenty and Studio 99, a production studio Beckham co-founded.

It's not yet known when the series will air.