Digicel’s support for both the One Tonga Choral Night and Kids Fit valued at $4,000 was presented to Robina Nakao CEO for Fexco Tonga at the Digicel flagship store.

This was the first time for Digicel to support both events for which. Ms Nakao thanked Digicel. Fexco Tonga and Western Union are the major sponsors and host for both events.

The Kids Fit event will be held on Saturday 10th of July.

Photo supplied