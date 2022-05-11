Digicel TV extends Premier League partnership through to 2025

The 24/7 exclusive Premier League channel, which was first launched in 2016, will give fans comprehensive live broadcasts of matches, commentary, analysis and in-depth behind-the-scenes content, including documentaries, and classic archive footage.

There will also be training ground reports, manager and player interviews, match previews and reviews. In addition TVWAN Sports will broadcast a number of live matches every weekend. The new three-year deal will see Digicel TV remain the League’s exclusive broadcast partner in the Pacific until 2025.

Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu, said; “We are delighted to have continued on our partnership with Premier League. Our subscribers know, love and look forward to the elite football quality, with their passionate fans, in a premium broadcast and magazine show that only Premier League and its dedicated channel can deliver. Our retention and continuity of this channel is something we are very proud of as it will continue to present our viewers with a class leading selection of premium international sports on Digicel TV, every month of the year, alongside UEFA competitions, Indian Super League, FA Cup and Super Rugby Pacific, Six Nations Championship, NRL, International Cricket test matches and much more.”

Paul Molnar, Premier League Chief Media Officer said: “The Premier League is excited to continue our excellent partnership with Sky Pacific. They will again be an outstanding home for the Premier League over the next three seasons and we look forward to working together to showcase the League to new and existing fans throughout the Pacific.”

The current season ends at the end of this month with an epic race for the title between Manchester City and Liverpool. The new 2022/2023 season will kick off in August.

Premier League is the top tier of English football and broadcasts into 880 million households in 188 countries.

Photo supplied