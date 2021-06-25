Digicel TV & PlayGo Secures Rights for Rugby Internationals, Rugby Championships and British & Irish Lions Tour to South Africa

In addition, a comprehensive list of high profile international matches featuring Maori All Blacks and All Blacks, Australia, France, Argentina, Wales, Bledisloe Cup matches, all matches of the Rugby Championship and the much anticipated British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa has also been secured.

These international Rugby matches will be provided in parallel to a dedicated channel for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games commencing in July. Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu, said; “Digicel TV and PlayGo are Your Home of Rugby. It is here our customers will find the best international rugby which commands a huge following in our nation.”

“We know our die-hard rugby fans love to watch top rugby internationals and now they can witness the skill, speed, tries and the heart-stopping moments we know they love in the comfort of their home. Not only that, we have champagne rugby action lined-up every weekend from the end of June to early October.”

The LIVE broadcast schedule will also deliver Pacific heavyweight team matches including The Flying Fijians vs All Blacks, Manu Samoa vs Maori All Blacks, Tonga vs All Blacks and Tonga vs Manu Samoa. Across the Tasman, Australia will host France starting on 7th July for three successive Saturday’s.

The Rugby Championship which welcomes back South Africa starts on 14th August and will provide 12 test matches ending in early October. This year’s three-Test Bledisloe Cup series between New Zealand and Australia opens on 7th August with two more games to be played as double-headers as part of the Rugby Championship. Another highlight of the International Rugby Season in 2021 has to be the British & Lions tour to South Africa, which starts on 26th June vs Japan in Scotland before the Lions head to South Africa and face the Emirates Lions on 3rd July. All nine Lions matches including four Tests will be shown LIVE on Digicel TV and PlayGo app. In addition to that, the two-Test series between South Africa and Georgia in July will also be shown LIVE on Digicel TV and PlayGo app.