Digicel TV to show all matches exclusively of UEFA Euro 2020

UEFA Euro 2020, postponed from last year due to the start of the global pandemic, kicks-off on Saturday morning, 12th June 2021, when Turkey face Italy at 8 am.

Fans can look forward to a total of 51 matches across the tournament - 36 matches over three Group rounds, with the knockout stages of Round of 16,

Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and the Final to be played on Monday, 12th July at Wembley.

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga CEO, said; “We are thrilled to bring the most prestigious European international football tournament to our Digicel TV customers. This exciting event boosts our football footprint on Digicel TV. Our customers enjoyed extensive action from all the best of European club leagues such as the Premier League on the exclusive 24-hour channel, as the 2020-2021 season finished earlier this week. Digicel TV also brought matches from the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League over this year’s season with the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea this Sunday.”

“This tournament is shaping up to the great spectacle of best of players and their skills and I’m sure will be appreciated by all football followers. Our customers have some new quality international football action to look forward to in addition to growing list of premium sports on Digicel TV.”

Customers can visit the nearest Digicel Store to reconnect for half price or pay $100 for a Digicel TV Ultra Plan and go into the draw to win a share of $400 worth of shopping vouchers this month.

Our customers can find out more information by calling our dedicated Customer Care team on 123 or visiting our Digicel Tonga Website www.digiceltonga.com or our Digicel Tonga Facebook Page for updates

Photo supplied