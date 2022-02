Fenton appeared in the first episode of EastEnders in February 1985 and his last scene came in 2019.

He left the soap but returned in 2018 to help his character's close friend Dot Cotton, played by June Brown.

A statement from his family said he would be "missed beyond words" and that they were "heartbroken."

"We feel incredibly lucky to have been able to be with him as his health worsened towards the end - a privilege denied to so many during these tough times."