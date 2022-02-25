Ed Sheeran: I would not be here without Jamal Edwards

Tributes flooded in earlier this week, after news broke of the death of the influential 31-year-old.

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday evening, Brit Award-winner Sheeran said he "would not be here without him".

"Jamal is my brother," wrote Sheeran, alongside a picture of the two of them.

"His light shone so bright."

Sheeran added that Edwards, who also helped to launch the careers of stars like Dave, Skepta and Jessie J, "only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return".

"A stars light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power," he continued.

"I would not be here without him, professionally and personally.

"There will never be anything close to what he is, but I'm so grateful to have existed within his orbit."