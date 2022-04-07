Ed Sheeran wins 'Shape of You' copyright case

A judge ruled on Wednesday that the singer-songwriter had not plagiarised the 2015 song 'Oh Why' by Sami Chokri.

Chokri, a grime artist who performs under the name Sami Switch, had claimed the "Oh I" hook in Sheeran's track was "strikingly similar" to an "Oh why" refrain in his own track.

After the ruling, Sheeran said such "baseless" claims "are way too common".

In a video on social media, he said there was now a culture "where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court, even if there's no basis for the claim".

He added: "It's really damaging to the songwriting industry. There's only so many notes and very few chords used in pop music.

"Coincidence is bound to happen if 60,000 songs are being released every day on Spotify. That's 22 million songs a year and there's only 12 notes that are available."

'Shape of You' was the UK's best-selling song of 2017 in the UK and is Spotify's most-streamed ever.

Judge Antony Zacaroli ruled that Sheeran had "neither deliberately nor subconsciously copied" Chokri's song.

He acknowledged there were "similarities between the one-bar phrase" in 'Shape of You' and 'Oh Why', but said "such similarities are only a starting point for a possible infringement" of copyright.

After studying the musical elements, he said there were "differences between the relevant parts" of the songs, which "provide compelling evidence that the "Oh I" phrase" in Sheeran's song "originated from sources other than 'Oh Why'".

He added that there was only a "speculative foundation" for the defence's case that Sheeran had heard Chokri's song before writing 'Shape of You'. "I find, as a matter of fact, that he had not heard it," he said.

Sheeran wrote his chart-topping track with two collaborators, Snow Patrol's John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, who all denied having previously heard 'Oh Why'.

The case dates back to 2018, when the trio asked the High Court to declare they had not infringed the copyright of Chokri and his co-writer Ross O'Donoghue. That led to an 11-day trial in London last month.