Erick Morillo: I Like to Move It DJ dead at 49

His death comes less than a month after his arrest for sexually assaulting a female DJ after working a gig together.

Police said the 49-year old was found dead in his Miami Beach home, but have released few details as the investigation begins.

He released his 1994 hit I Like to Move It using the name Reel 2 Real.

It became a retro hit again after a remix was featured in the 2005 animated film Madagascar.

Morillo had denied the sexual assault charge, but turned himself in after a rape kit identified him as the suspect, according to WPLG-TV in Florida.

He had been scheduled for a court hearing on Friday, the station reported.