Fiji music icon's fans kept him going, says wife

Rae-Costello received a Life-time Achievement Award at the Pacific Music Awards.

Corrina Gibson-Costello spoke via video during the weekend's awards show which was presented online for the first time because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Rae-Costello recorded over 30 albums and played over 4,000 gigs over the course of his career.

Ms Gibson-Costello had a message for his fans.

"His name is etched on this trophy because of you. You helped him to achieve in a very competitive industry and just knowing that you were out there, helped him endure and persist when times got tough. I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Besides Danny Rae-Costello, Hip-Hop Duo, Church and AP, dominated the awards, bagging Best Pacific Group, Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist, and the Radio Airplay Award while the pair's producer Dera Meelan was also recognised.

Photo file Danny Rae-Costello