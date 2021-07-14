Fijian International Chef wins MasterChef Australia

Narayan won AUD$260,000 on the cooking show last night.

He said his mother is among his biggest inspirations and the best cook he knows.

Narayan’s mother hails from Nadi, while his dad is from Labasa in Fiji.

Narayan impressed the MasterChef Australia judges with a number of dishes, which included Indian Chicken Tacos, Charcoal Chicken with Toum, Flatbread and Pickle Salad and Indian Chicken Curry.

With his versatility and passion, Narayan constantly impressed the judges.

He was also one of the favourites to win MasterChef Australia.

Narayan also cooked dhal and rice Fiji style in an episode.