Former Bay City Rollers frontman Les McKeown dies aged 65

The Scottish pop singer fronted the Edinburgh band during their most successful period in the 1970s.

They had hits with tracks like I Only Wanna Be With You, Bye Bye Baby, Shang-a-Lang and Give a Little Love.

His family announced online on Thursday that he had died suddenly at his home on Tuesday.

Bay City Rollers became tartan-clad sensations in the UK and US in the 1970s. They were hugely successful, selling more than 120 million records.

"They were adorable. Five cute guys at once. That's the story of rock n roll," US journalist Danny Fields told the BBC.

"The invention of boy bands became an industry thanks to the Bay City Rollers."