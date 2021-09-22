Harry Styles has won his first prestigious Ivor Novello award

It comes eight years after Noel Gallagher praised the event, which recognises songwriters, "because clowns like One Direction aren't invited".

Brit Award winner Celeste was named songwriter of the year alongside her writing partner Jamie Hardman.

The judges recognised the pair for songs including Stop This Flame, Love Is Back and A Little Love, which featured on the John Lewis Christmas advert.

Other winners included Lianne La Havas, who picked up best album for her self-titled second record, written with Matthew Hales.

A soulful soundtrack documenting the life cycle of a romance, it was the pair's second nomination after La Havas's debut, Is Your Love Big Enough.

Speaking to the BBC's Mark Savage at the ceremony, the singer said she was overjoyed to win such a "prestigious award".

"The fact it recognises what's going on behind the scenes, the songwriting that is happening. I just feel very honoured and very humbled."

Best contemporary song went to Children of the Internet by rapper Dave and superproducer Fraser T Smith, performing under his Future Utopia moniker.

The track, also featuring Es Devlin, highlights the impact of social media and hyper-connectivity on young people.

Smith told the BBC the song, taken from his lockdown album 12 Questions, reflected the fractured, reflective nature of society during the pandemic.

"The question on this song is, why are we divided when we're so connected?" he said. "I think finishing off this song during lockdown just resonated because we were all divided and we were trying to be connected."

