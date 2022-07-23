Hugh Grant does first Comic-Con with Dungeons & Dragons film

"We did try to come with Sense and Sensibility," he deadpan jokes to the thousands in Hall H at the San Diego Convention Centre. "But we were turned away."

He behaves like a Comic-Con veteran, his self deprecating humour playing perfectly with the audience for a panel for forthcoming fantasy movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

When the panel moderator questions whether Grant really is a life long D and D fan, one co-star jokes "I think he mixed it up with S&M".

With impeccable comic timing Grant pauses before finally saying: "She's not wrong".

He adds: "I've been an enthusiastic Dungeon Master for some years now".

In the film he actually plays the villain, Forge. After the panel finishes he confesses that originally he didn't think that this would be his kind of movie.

"My agent said, 'I'm going to send you this Dungeon and Dragons thing'. I thought, 'I don't think that's for me dear'. And then I read it, and it's like really hilarious.

"The two Jonathans who wrote and directed it must have been very steeped in Monty Python or something. Because it was a properly funny script."

"[We're] huge fans. The irreverence of it," says co-writer/director John Francis Daley. "The one thing in this that isn't in Monty Python is the true stakes. This is not a comedy per se.

"It was very important to us to make sure that we correctly straddled that line between humour and making sure that the stakes were high and the drama was real. So that was the real challenge."

The film, of course, comes from the Dungeons and Dragons role playing game.

"I don't think that anyone needs to know anything about Dungeons and Dragons to enjoy it," says the film's lead Chris Pine who plays bard Edgin.

"It reminded me of films I loved from the 80s that encapsulated all the fields. Funny. Sad. Light. Dark. Left you feeling happy about the world. And happy to be entertained,

"It takes itself seriously and deals with some interesting and important themes. But at the end of the day, is just real nice salve for what can be a terrifying real world."