Iggy Azalea called out for blackfishing in new music video

After the video for I Am The Stripclub dropped online, people noticed something different about the 31-year-old’s appearance, specifically her skin tone.

Azalea, who is fair-skinned and usually has platinum blonde hair, looked darker from head to toe. She completed the look with a black wig. Blackfishing refers to a person using things like hairstyling and makeup to create and enhance certain features to make it appear as if they have black heritage or are racially ambiguous

Needless to say, the response on social media has been swift and scathing.

A tweet from clothing brand Boohoo really set people off with a caption under Azalea's music video saying that she was "serving”.

“Serving what? Appropriation and brown face?” one Twitter user responded. “Blackfish. That’s what she’s serving,” another wrote.

In the video, Azalea is surrounded by a group of Black dancers.

One viewer said, “But it just so happens she’s imitating a black female aesthetic surrounded by a bunch of black people in the background.”

The rapper's fans beg to differ.

They claim that the lighting is at fault for Azalea's appearance and that she's gotten darker over the years from tanning.

The Fancy rapper responded on Twitter, calling the claims “ridiculous and baseless”.

She said that she has used the same shade of foundation for the last three years: “I can’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless. I’m wearing a shade 6 in armarni foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years,” she tweeted.

“It’s the same shade in every music video since Sally Walker. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its an issue.”