Inventing Anna: Fake heiress drama tops Netflix ratings

The nine-part show stars Ozark's Julia Garner as fake heiress Anna Sorokin.

It was watched for 196 million hours last week, on top of 77 million hours of viewing on the weekend of its release on 11 February.

The previous highest was psychological thriller show You, whose third season achieved 179 million hours in October.

Next on the list of the top English-language series are The Witcher, Maid and Sex Education.

But Squid Game, the Korean-language survival drama, remains Netflix's most-watched show overall, peaking at almost 572 million hours in a single week.