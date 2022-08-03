Jamal Edwards: Cocaine sparked death of entrepreneur, coroner concludes

An inquest was held at West London coroner's court into Edwards's death at the age of 31 in February.

He was the son of musician and Loose Women host Brenda Edwards.

There was evidence of cocaine toxicity in Edwards' body, assistant coroner Ivor Collett said, adding the cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia, following cocaine use.

The coroner concluded the cause of death was drug-related.

A toxicology report found there was evidence of cocaine use and presence of cocaine and alcohol which probably caused his death.

In June, Brenda Edwards said in a statement she was in a "state of shock" after finding out how he died, understanding he had taken recreational drugs.

The former X Factor contestant and West End star said: "We have been so incredibly touched by the outpouring of love and support, and you are all helping us try and get through the unimaginable."

Edwards helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Dave and Skepta.