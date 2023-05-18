Jason Momoa hits the red carpet for the premiere of his new movie Fast X

More well known for his role as Aquaman in the DC Universe, Momoa takes on the role of ruthless villain ‘Dante’ who is a sassy, sophisticated bad guy out to destroy Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) in the 10th film of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Tagata Pasifika reports fans swarmed the red carpet to interact with the superstar who was accompanied by New Zealand celebrities Taika Waititi, Cliff Curtis and Temuera Morrison.

Despite not being with the rest of the film’s cast in Italy, Momoa was more than happy to share this moment with his New Zealand fans.

“It’s amazing. I can’t believe how many people are here right now, I didn’t think it was going to be this big. It’s wonderful,” says Momoa.

The Fast and Furious franchise has been a global sensation for over two decades, and the latest instalment is expected to be no different. With Momoa joining the cast as the main villain, fans can expect even more adrenaline-fueled action, thrilling car chases, and mind-blowing stunts.

Currently in Aotearoa to film his new Apple TV+ series ‘Chief of War’, Momoa has fallen in love with the country, expressing an interest in making it a permanent move.

Fast X hits the cinemas nation-wide today.

Jason Momoa at the premiere of Fast X. Photo: Sonna Studios