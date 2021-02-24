Johnny Depp planning to sell $75 million French village

According to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, Depp is likely to put the village up for sale at $US55.5 million ($NZ75.745 m).

Depp tried unsuccessfully to sell the village in 2015 and 2016 at various prices from $NZ36.8 million to $NZ86 million.

In 2001 at the height of his Pirates of the Caribbean films franchise, Depp bought the abandoned, 19th-century Provençal village located only 27 kilometres from the celebrity hot spot of Saint-Tropez.

When Depp bought it, the 15-hectare property was “in a pretty rough state", according to the chairman and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty France Alexander Kraft.

He spent millions renovating, including turning the church into a guesthouse (the confessional became a wardrobe), and decorating other buildings in the hamlet to look like small businesses.

Depp – described as "a talented musician and painter" in the property ad – did most of the decorating himself, Kraft said.

It would be safe to assume the Pirates of the Caribbean-themed wine cellar was all Depp's idea, as well as the skate park, which Depp designed for his son.

As well as a host of heritage buildings, the estate comes with two pools, a gym, a private restaurant Chez Marceline, a covered wagon with bath and kitchen, and an art studio.

There are five bedrooms in the main house, and another seven in cottages around the estate with a combined 1000 square metres of living space.

Depp spent plenty of time at the French estate with his former partner, French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis, and the couple's two children, Lily-Rose and Jack, until the couple split in 2012.

The grounds are dotted with 300-year-old oaks, olive trees, and vineyards.

Depp, 57, has been the owner of several unusual properties over the years, including a collection of penthouses in downtown Los Angeles, an 18 hectare private island in the Bahamas, and a horse farm in Kentucky that he purchased twice.

Saint-Tropez became popular with the jet-set crowd in the 1950s when actor (now animal rights activist) Brigitte Bardot arrived to film And God Created Woman and never left.

Many celebrities followed in Bardot’s footsteps, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Moss, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Elton John, and major clothing designers.

Depp has most recently been in the news after losing his libel case against The Sun newspaper over an article published in 2018 that referred to him as a "wife beater" during his marriage to actor Amber Heard.

The allegations of violence spanned the period between 2013 and 2016, when the couple split.

Justice Nicol said The Sun had proved what was in the article to be "substantially true".

He found 12 of the 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence had occurred.

Depp's lawyer said the actor intended to appeal.