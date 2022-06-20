Johnny Depp warns fans as fake social media accounts pretending to be actor circulate online

In a note shared to his official Instagram account hours ago, the Pirates of the Caribbean star told his 25 million followers to "remain cautious" after explaining there were numerous bogus social media accounts made in his name.

"I've been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me," the 59-year-old wrote. "I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms. These are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate: INSTAGRAM @Johnny Depp TIKTOK @Johnny Depp FACEBOOK @Johnny Depp DISCORD @Johnny Depp0854."

"I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless," Depp continued. "My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue! Love & respect, JD X."

The actor has dominated headlines since April amid his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. When the trial wrapped on June 1, a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, found the Aquaman star defamed Depp with a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post.

The actor – who was married to Heard from 2015 to 2017 – was awarded more than US$10 million ($15.8m) in damages. Heard also won a countersuit against Depp and was awarded US$2 million ($3.1m) in damages by the court.