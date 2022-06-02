 

Johnny Depp wins libel case against ex-wife, Amber Heard

BY: Loop Pacific
07:02, June 2, 2022
40 reads

Johnny Depp brought the six-week court case after an op-ed in the Washington Post in December 2018 in which Amber Heard said she had endured domestic violence during their 15-month marriage.

The jury has awarded Johnny Depp $15m (£12m) in damages.

Amber Heard has also won part of her libel case against Johnny Depp over articles in the Daily Mail, in which Johnny Depp’s former lawyer described her claims of domestic abuse as a hoax.

The jury has awarded Amber Heard $2m in damages.

The seven-person jury deliberated for 12 hours after being sent out to consider their verdicts on Friday.

The verdict was met with screams outside the court and chants of "Johnny, Johnny, Johnny".

     

Source: 
BBC
Tags: 
Johnny Depp
Amber Heard
