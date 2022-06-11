Jurassic World Dominion: 'Joyless' film franchise finale mauled by critics

It is the third and final instalment of the Jurassic World trilogy, and the sixth Jurassic Park film overall.

The Times, The Telegraph and The Guardian gave one-star reviews, with the latter calling it "overwhelmingly mediocre and pointless".

But some reviews were warmer, with BBC Culture praising its "spectacle".

Jurassic World Dominion, which opens in cinemas in the US and UK on Friday, sees Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles from the previous two films.

They are joined by Laura Dern and Sam Neill, who starred in the original Jurassic Park in 1993. Fellow original cast members Jeff Goldblum and BD Wong, who have already appeared in the Jurassic World franchise, also return.

In his review, The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw described the new movie as "overwhelmingly mediocre and pointless, contrived and lifelessly convoluted to the point of gibberish".

"There are some flickers of fun," he acknowledged, "largely from the geezer generation: Dern and Neill have a nice chemistry and Goldblum is dependably droll. But Pratt and Howard look as if they have just been introduced at some LA party and have nothing in common."

He added: "This could have been fun, but there is something so arbitrary and CGI-bound and jeopardy-free about it, as the film joylessly chops in bits of Alien, The Swarm, Bourne and 007."