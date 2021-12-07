Jussie Smollett testifies at trial: 'There was no hoax'

Mr Smollett, 39, said he was set upon by two assailants shouting slurs in central Chicago on 29 January 2019.

He stood by his claim to police that the assailants had cried out a Trump slogan and tied a noose round his neck.

Mr Smollett faces six felony disorderly conduct charges for allegedly lying about the attack.

Prosecutors have argued the actor staged the incident in an effort to help his career.

Taking the stand in his own defence on Monday, Mr Smollett rejected earlier testimony from two Nigerian-born brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who said last week that the actor had orchestrated the attack himself and paid them $3,500 (£2,600) to carry it out.