Justin Bieber renews Tom Cruise fight challenges

The 'Baby' singer posted on a photo on Instagram of himself pretending to be a boxer for a music video, captioning the pic: "Tom Cruise is toast".

In 2019, Bieber infamously challenged Cruise to a brawl on Twitter, even tagging in UFC boss Dana White asking him to arrange it.

"I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don't take this fight you're scared and you will never live it down," he stated.

Cruise never responded and days after publishing the tweet - which is still up to this day - Bieber admitted that the actor would likely "whoop my ass in a fight".

But at the dawn of 2021, the singer has renewed the challenge, perhaps only to drum up publicity for his latest release.

Whatever his intention, the Instagram post has quickly amassed over 2.8 million likes and comments from several celebrities, including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Logan Paul.

Referencing a line from Sylvester Stallone's classic Rocky, the actor wrote: "'You're gonna eat lightning and crap thunder'. Go get em bro," commented WWE legend The Rock.

"Rocky Balbieber," added Paul, a YouTuber most famous for laughing at the corpse of a suicide victim of in Japan in one of his videos.

Cruise himself is still yet to respond publicly.

Photo Instagram