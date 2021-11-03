Leonardo DiCaprio brings star power to Glasgow for COP26

The Hollywood star, who is a UN climate change representative, was seen at the Kew Carbon Garden exhibit on Tuesday at the main conference centre.

He was mobbed by journalists, fans and delegates as he entered the building.

The Titanic star also took part in a fringe event on Monday, posing with film producer Paul Goodenough, founder of charity Rewriting Extinction.

Glaswegians expressed mock surprise at sightings of the Hollywood superstar and other famous faces, with one local tweeting: "President of the USA outside Greggs and Leonardo DiCaprio in Maryhill. What is this alternative reality Glasgow is living in at the moment?" The COP26 summit is being attended by leaders from around the world, with 200 countries being asked for their plans to cut emissions by 2030.

DiCaprio has donated millions to environmental organisations and backed ventures such as those producing trainers made from natural materials.

He also described campaigner Greta Thunberg as a "leader of our time" when they met in 2019.