Mike Tyson reportedly joins Rush Hour 4

Since appearing in comedy films like Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles and The Hangover, Tyson – a former boxer and convicted rapist – has steadily built up a portfolio of work in action films – so far he has gone fist to fist with Donnie Yen in Ip Man 3, Steven Seagal in China Salesman and Alain Moussi in Kickboxer: Retaliation.

Chan revealed the news whilst speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Tyson also mentioned the film on his podcast Hot Boxin’ With Mike.

As of yet, the identity of the writer and director of Rush Hour 4 are being kept under wraps. Due to Warner Bros severing ties with him over abuse allegations, it is highly unlikely to be Brett Ratner, who hasn’t directed a film since 2014’s Hercules.