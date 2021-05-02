Moonstruck and Steel Magnolias star Olympia Dukakis dies aged 89

Her brother wrote she was "at peace" after suffering ill health.

Dukakis had a long and distinguished career in theatre, both as a performer and as a director.

But in her 50s she starred in a series of hit comedies on screen, including an award-winning turn as Cher's mother in Moonstruck.

That run - in the late 1980s - also included roles in Steel Magnolias, Working Girl and Look Who's Talking.

Other key roles were as a secondary school head teacher in 1995's Mr Holland's Opus and as a transgender landlady in the TV series Tales of the City, whose fourth series premiered on Netflix in 2019.

"My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City," Apollo Dukakis wrote on Facebook.

"After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her [husband] Louis."

Olympia Dukakis was born in 1931 in Lowell, Massachusetts to Greek immigrants. Her cousin Michael was Democratic candidate for in the US presidential election, losing to George HW Bush.

Dukakis studied performing arts at Boston University, moving to New York in the late 1950s. She starred in dozens of plays on and off Broadway, as well as directing and teaching.