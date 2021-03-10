Morgan quits breakfast TV role after row over Meghan comments

In a statement today, broadcaster ITV said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Morgan, a former CNN presenter, has long criticised Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, saying they have damaged the royal family and sought publicity on their own terms without accepting the responsibility and scrutiny that come with the job.

Morgan's criticism of Meghan had become more vociferous in the wake of the interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan cast doubt on Meghan's comments in the interview. When his co-presenter noted that Meghan had said she'd been driven to the verge of taking her own life, Morgan replied: "She says that, yes."

He also said during Monday's programme: "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says.

"I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report."

He stormed off the set when a fellow presenter criticised his comments.

Britain's media regulator launched a probe into Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain after receiving complaints about comments made by Morgan in the wake of the interview.

It said in a statement: "We have launched an investigation into Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules."

It said that by Tuesday afternoon (UK time) it had received 41,015 complaints about comments made by Morgan on the breakfast show, which he anchored and is broadcast by ITV.

ITV broadcast Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Harry on Monday evening in which they revealed the depth of her unhappiness within the royal family.

It attracted more than half of the audience watching live TV at that time, with a peak of 12.4 million viewers, ITV said.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has responded to the interview for the first time today.

The race issues addressed by Harry and Meghan in an interview with Oprah Winfrey were "concerning" and will be addressed by the family in private, the palace said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth and her family said they were were saddened to learn of the couple's experiences.