 

Music listening soared during lockdown

BY: Loop Pacific
06:52, January 5, 2021
40 reads

New figures indicate that music was crucial in lifting people's mood during lockdown.

More than 155m albums were bought or streamed in 2020, an increase of 8.2%, according to record label body the BPI.

British artists Lewis Capaldi, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa were the three biggest-sellers of the year.

BPI boss Geoff Taylor said the "remarkable" figures were a reminder of "how important music is to our country, even when our lives are disrupted".

Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was the UK's biggest-selling album for the second year in a row.

However, despite the boom in consumption, sales of individual albums were down.

For the first time since records began in 1973, not a single album released in the last 12 months was certified platinum - representing 300,000 sales - although Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia is currently closing in on that figure.

There were also no British debut albums among the year's best-selling records, illustrating the difficulties new artists have faced in finding an audience during the coronavirus pandemic.

And three of the top 10 best-sellers were Greatest Hits collections from artists whose career peak came in the 1970s - Queen, Elton John and Fleetwood Mac.

 

     

Source: 
BBC
Tags: 
British Artists
Harry Styles
  • 40 reads